Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador has held talks with Donald Trump at the White House under the shadow of the coronavirus pandemic and the US leader's past disparaging remarks about America's southern neighbour.

Speaking after an Oval Office meeting on Wednesday, Trump hailed the US-Mexico relationship as "outstanding," and Lopez Obrador –– a left-wing populist –– adopted a conciliatory tone.

"The relationship between the United States and Mexico has never been closer than it is right now," said Trump, who ran for president on a pledge to build a wall along the border with Mexico to keep out "rapists" and "criminals."

"Each of us was elected on the pledge to fight corruption, return power to the people, and put the interests of our countries first," Trump told Lopez Obrador.

"I do that and you do that."

Trump showed 'kindness'

Lopez Obrador thanked Trump for his "understanding" and told his US counterpart: "You have not tried to treat us as a colony.

"On the contrary, you have honoured our condition as an independent nation. That's why I'm here: to express to the people of the United States that their president has behaved with us with kindness and respect."

The Mexican leader also thanked Trump for helping with trade and with medical equipment to treat coronavirus patients.

Officially, the first face-to-face meeting between Trump and Lopez Obrador was to celebrate the launch of the new US-Mexico-Canada Agreement trade deal, a modified successor to the North American Free Trade Agreement, which Trump had branded a killer of working-class US jobs.

Biden not convinced

But their bonhomie did not convince Trump's Democratic presidential rival Joe Biden.

"Trump launched his 2016 campaign by calling Mexicans rapists. He's spread racism against our Latino community ever since," Biden tweeted.

He called for a return of "dignity and humanity" to the US immigration system.

Odd bromance

Lopez Obrador has shown a pragmatic streak in managing relations with Trump, mindful that even small actions by the giant neighbour can have enormous consequences for his country, especially on the economic front.

Despite coming from opposite sides of the political spectrum, Trump and Lopez Obrador have also been cooperating in the US leader's efforts to stop Central Americans seeking asylum in the United States as they flee violence.

Lopez Obrador is banking on the new trade agreement to prop up the Mexican economy, which is expected to contract 8.8 percent this year due to Covid-19. The virus has left more than 30,000 dead in Mexico.

Trump's national security adviser Robert O'Brien said the two leaders have "really hit it off" and exchanged gift baseball bats during their meeting.

Trump signed and gave Lopez Obrador a custom Louisville Slugger, and the Mexican president gave the president a bat manufactured by indigenous people in southern Mexico, O’Brien said on Fox Business Network’s "Lou Dobbs Tonight."

The two signed a declaration highlighting US-Mexico relations and the USMCA.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau decided not to come to Washington to celebrate the agreement, citing scheduling conflicts.