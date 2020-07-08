A Turkish aid group has sent three truckloads of humanitarian aid to vulnerable people in Idlib, northwestern Syria, on Wednesday where millions need assistance due to internal conflict in the country.

Osman Gerem, head of the Sanliurfa Humanitarian Aid Platform, said that for nearly a decade the organisation has been trying to deliver aid to people who have been refugees and victims of the war in Syria.

“There has been a great massacre and humanitarian plight in Idlib since February. While people died from freezing and cold in winter, before today, unfortunately, they were tested by heat and hunger,” he added.

“Throughout history, we have always stood with the victims and oppressed as a nation. The virtue and generosity that our ancestors passed onto us will once again be a blessing and joy in the hearts of our brothers and sisters.”

He also said, “Let’s empathise with people who have to live in those quarters where there’s no water and electricity these summer days. I hope we will continue to extend our helping hands by thinking about how they struggle for life. I want to thank once again those who contributed to the departure of our charity trucks.”

On Tuesday, Russia and China have vetoed a UN resolution in the 15 member Security Council that would have maintained two border crossing points from Turkey to deliver humanitarian aid to Idlib.

