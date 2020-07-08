At least 239 people have been killed and 3,500 arrested in Ethiopia in the biggest challenge yet to the country's Nobel Peace Prize-winning prime minister.

The casualties were the result of more than a week of unrest during anti-government protests triggered after a popular Omoro singer was shot dead last Monday. The protests soon spread through diasporas in other countries.

Officials have attributed the deaths to a combination of lethal force by security officers and inter-ethnic violence.

In the Oromia region, the toll includes 215 civilians, along with nine police officers and five militia members, regional police commissioner Mustafa Kedir told the ruling party-affiliated Walta TV on Wednesday.

Officials earlier said 10 people were killed in the capital, Addis Ababa, eight of them civilians.

Ethiopia’s internet service remains cut, making it difficult for rights monitor and others to track the scores of killings.

A feeling of betrayal

Singer and activist Hachalu Hundessa had been a rallying voice in anti-government protests that led to Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed taking power in 2018. Abiy swiftly introduced political reforms that also opened the way for long-held ethnic and other grievances in Africa's second-most populous country.

Yet, as Ethiopia prepares for elections that will test its democratic transition under Abiy, many Oromo nationalists feel betrayed, arguing the prime minister has failed to champion their interests.

The military was deployed during the outrage that followed Hachalu's death.

Members of the Oromo community gathered to celebrate Hundessa's life in US's Minnesota while others mourned his death in Lebanon's capital Beirut.