Malawians are voting on Tuesday in a re-run of a discredited presidential election seen as a test of Africa's ability to tackle ballot fraud, but the country's president has said reports of violence called the integrity of the contest into question.

Incumbent President Peter Mutharika, 79, is looking for a second and final five-year term in office and is running against Lazarus Chakwera, 65, leader of the main opposition Malawi Congress Party.

The Constitutional Court on February 3 struck down Mutharika's victory in the May, 2019 election, citing evidence of voting fraud, including thousands of ballots that appeared to have been altered using typing correction fluid.

His disputed win also sparked months of anti-government protests, a rare sight in Malawi. Last week hundreds of lawyers also protested when Mutharika tried to retire Chief Justice Andrew Nyirenda, forcing the president to back down.

READ MORE: Malawi election agency seeks to suspend annulment of presidential vote

President calls electoral foul

After voting at a school in the tea farming district of Thyolo, southern Malawi, Mutharika decried what he described as violence in opposition strongholds in central Malawi.

"It is very sad. Our secretary general has been beaten up," he said. "Those causing the violence are desperate. How then will the election be credible?"

There was no independent confirmation of the alleged unrest, although the electoral commission said it had received reports of violence.

After voting in the capital, Lilongwe, Chakwera told his supporters, "There is no reason really to resort to violence ... The vote itself is the fight we need."

He added that he believed the election would be fair this time.

The judiciary's ruling echoed one by a Kenyan court in 2017, which cancelled President Uhuru Kenyatta's election win. Both were remarkable on a continent in which judges often serve as a rubber stamp to executive power.