United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has warned the Security Council that the conflict in Libya has entered a new phase "with foreign interference reaching unprecedented levels."

"The conflict has entered a new phase with foreign interference reaching unprecedented levels, including in the delivery of sophisticated equipment and the number of mercenaries involved in the fighting," Guterres said on Wednesday.

"The United Nations will continue working with the parties to reach a ceasefire and resume a political process," he added.

The oil-producing country descended into chaos after the NATO-backed overthrow of leader Muammar Gaddafi in 2011.

The country's Government of National Accord (GNA) was founded in 2015 under an UN-led agreement, but efforts for a long-term political settlement failed due to a military offensive by warlord Khalifa Haftar, who has been backed by France, Russian paramilitary group Wagner, United Arab Emirates and Egypt.

The GNA is backed by Turkey.

'No place for foreign mercenaries'

"We continue to oppose all foreign military intervention in Libya," said US Ambassador to the UN Kelly Craft.

"There is no place for foreign mercenaries or proxy forces in Libya, including ... Russian government proxies."

Russia's UN Ambassador Vassily Nebenzia rejected the accusations of Russian involvement in Libya.

"But we know about other countries' military personnel, including from those countries that accuse us, to be present on Libyan soil, East and West," he told the council, calling on all states with influence on the Libyan parties to push for a truce.

United Arab Emirates minister for foreign affairs, Anwar Gargash, told the council there were "roughly 10,000 Syrian mercenaries operating in Libya, approximately twice as many as there were six months ago."

New frontlines

Russian private military contractor Wagner Group has up to 1,200 people deployed in Libya, strengthening Haftar's militia, according to a confidential May report by independent sanctions monitors to the UN Security Council Libya sanctions committee.

The warring parties are currently mobilising at the new front lines between the cities of Misrata and Sirte. Egypt has said advances by Libya's UN-recognised unity government to retake Sirte could prompt Egyptian military intervention.

"We are very concerned about the alarming military build-up around the city, and the high-level of direct foreign interference in the conflict in violation of the UN arms embargo, UN Security Council resolutions, and commitments made by Member States in Berlin," Guterres said.

UAE presence in Libya

Taher al Sonni, Libya's Permanent Representative to the UN, denounced UAE presence in Libya.

"UAE is undoubtedly involved in supporting the unsuccessful coup attempt in Libya and in threatening international peace and security in several parts of the world, as indicated in various UN reports, and has not been able to date to defend itself to what was stated against them," Sonni told the Security Council.

"And for all these reasons we no longer accept its engagement in our political dialogues. And it is strange to hear the foreign minister [of the UAE] claiming peace and stability and not able to speak about the weapons that they are sending to the other party," Sonni added.

'Ceasefire talks is key'

Guterres said that between April and June this year the UN mission has documented at least 102 civilians deaths and 254 civilians injuries – a 172 percent increase compared to the first quarter of 2020. He said there had also been at least 21 attacks on medical facilities, ambulances and medical personnel.