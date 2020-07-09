A Russian bid to get the United Nations to reduce cross-border humanitarian aid to war-torn Syria has been voted down by the Security Council.

Russia needed nine votes and no veto from a permanent member of the Council to get its resolution passed on Wednesday –– but received only four votes, announced the President of the Security Council, German Ambassador Christoph Heusgen.

Seven countries voted against it and four abstained.

"The draft resolution has not been adopted, having failed to obtain the required number of votes," Heusgen said.

Authorisation for the aid, which comes through two crossing points on the Turkish border –– at Bab al Salam, which leads to the Aleppo region, and Bab al Hawa, which serves the Idlib region –– expires on Friday.

Under its resolution, Moscow had wanted to abolish the first crossing point and put a time limit of six months on the second.

Vietnam and South Africa backed Russia's resolution.

Against were the United States, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Belgium, Estonia, and the Dominican Republic.

Tunisia, Niger, Indonesia, and Saint Vincent abstained, the diplomats said.

Russian and Chinese veto

Earlier on Tuesday, Russia and China cast vetoes to block the council from extending its approval for a year of aid deliveries to Syria from Turkey through two border crossings.