Five months before the presidential elections are held in the United States on November 3, the battle between President Donald Trump and Vice President Joe Biden has now become the focus of the media. The country is already preoccupied with dealing with the Covid-19 pandemic.

In response to these problems, the US has suspended many of its diplomatic and military activities across the world until the election of a new president. It would be wrong to expect the US to make result-oriented foreign policy moves.

However, this does not mean that Washington will remain completely passive. The US is currently involved in protecting oil reserves it does not own, through a small number of soldiers, in Syria and continues its cooperation with the terrorist YPG/PKK.

The recent meeting between Libya’s Prime Minister Fayez Al Sarraj of the Government of National Accord, the US Ambassador, and the Commander of AFRICOM may mean a better understanding of the crisis that could result in closer US diplomatic relations with the GNA to stop further Russian meddling in Libya.

Admiral Foggo, the Commander of the US Naval Forces Europe-Africa, stated that Russia has turned the Mediterranean into “a militarised hot spot” and claimed, “the Russians are deploying quiet, modern diesel submarines capable of launching Kalibr cruise missiles.”

By stating, “kilo-class submarine can go anywhere in European waters and strike any European or North African capital from under the waves,” Foggo clearly expressed the concern that the US has started to feel the heat from the Russian presence in the Mediterranean.

Turkey sent a high-level official committee to Libya to strengthen political and economic relations between two countries. Turkey sent a message in the most efficient way that it will not let Libya fall prey to other bad-faith actors.

Furthermore, the Turkish Ministry of Defense, Hulusi Akar, went to Libya and carried out an on-site inspection of military operations. These visits were closely watched by the United States and Russia as well as other countries. The confusion of the UAE and France, which are playing a dirty game in Libya, has become clearer.