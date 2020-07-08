Pakistan's national carrier is firing 28 pilots found to have tainted licenses, the company's spokesman said on Wednesday, the latest chapter in a scandal that emerged in the wake of the Airbus A320 crash in Karachi in May.

An inquiry into the May 22 crash that killed 97 people on board resulted in the stunning revelation that 260 of 860 pilots in Pakistan had cheated on their pilots exams, but were still given licenses by the Civil Aviation Authority.

The government later fired five officials of the regulatory agency and criminal charges against them are being considered. According to news reports on Wednesday, 262 pilots are currently grounded in Pakistan.

Suspended from international aviation

The European Union’s aviation safety agency and the United Kingdom subsequently banned PIA from flying into Europe for at least six months following revelations that nearly a third of Pakistani pilots had cheated on their exams. Pakistani pilots flying with European airlines have also been grounded while their credentials are being verified.

“We are really hurting,” said PIA spokesman Abdullah Hafeez.

Malaysia's aviation regulator has temporarily suspended pilots employed by domestic airlines who hold Pakistani licenses after the government of the South Asian nation revealed that many pilots had dubious qualifications.

The Civil Aviation Authority of Malaysia said in a statement on Thursday that the decision came after an evaluation of all foreign pilots in Malaysia. The regulator said there are less than 20 Pakistani pilots in the country.

