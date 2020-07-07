Greece has moved 25 unaccompanied minors from overcrowded migrant camps to Portugal as part of a relocation programme to EU countries.

The boys, all aged between 15 and 17, had lived in refugee camps on outlying Greek islands and they were moved on Tuesday. They have no relatives in Europe.

Hundreds of thousands of migrants and refugees fleeing conflict and poverty countries used Greece as a springboard to European countries in 2015 and 2016, when an EU-brokered accord with Turkey all but halted the flow, trapping many in Greece.

At least 5,200 migrant children from Syria, Afghanistan, Iraq and Africa currently live in Greece, many of them in harsh conditions.

'Duty' for those in great need

Tuesday's transfer was part of a voluntary plan to relocate minors from Greek camps to other European countries amid concerns about the impact of the coronavirus on vulnerable groups.

"Europe is doing its duty for those who have the greatest need, and require protection," said Irene Agapidaki, special secretary responsible for unaccompanied minors at the Greek migration ministry.