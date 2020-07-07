The European Union has called on Greece to investigate increasingly violent pushbacks of refugees by its forces once they have entered Greek territory.

On Monday, the European parliament held a meeting to question Greek ministers about reports that have been verified by non-governmental organisations and direct testimonies that Greek forces are acting illegally by attempting to stop refugees from entering the country.

Greek Ministers for Citizen Protection, Michalis Chrisochoidis, and for Migration and Asylum, Notis Mitarachi, have dismissed the accusations, describing them as “fake news.”

The UN Refugee Agency, UNHCR, has however urged the Greek government to take more seriously and investigate “multiple reports of pushbacks by Greek authorities at the country’s sea and land borders, possibly returning migrants and asylum seekers to Turkey after they had reached Greek territory or territorial waters.”

The parliament also heard evidence from Forensic Architecture, a multidisciplinary research group based at Goldsmiths University in London which uses architectural techniques and technologies to investigate cases of state violence and violations of human rights around the world.

Forensic Architecture presented their investigation about Mohammed al Arab, a 22-year-old from Aleppo who was shot dead at the Greek-Turkish border in March of this year.

“It is highly probable that he was shot by Greek soldiers, and very unlikely that he was shot by Turkish soldiers,” said Stefanos Levidis speaking to the Financial Times.

Around the same time that al Arab was killed, Forensic Architecture, working with Bellingcat, looked into the killing of a Pakistani national, Muhammad Gulzar, who was also shot dead at the Greek-Turkish border.

In that investigation, they found that in all likelihood Gulzar had been shot dead by Greek security forces.

During the hearing the EU commissioner for home affairs, Ylva Johansson, called on Greece to say, “We can’t protect EU borders by violating European rights.”

A majority of members of the EU parliament has called on their own authorities to make sure that Greece complies with EU legislation on asylum and if necessary impose sanctions if violations are confirmed.

Some, however, may feel that Greek authorities may be unable to effectively investigate themselves over this issue.