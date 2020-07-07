Russian authorities have detained a former journalist who works as an aide to the head of Russia's space agency and has accused him of state treason, Roscosmos said, a charge that could see him jailed for up to two decades if found guilty.

It said the detention of Ivan Safronov, who as a journalist once specialised in military affairs, was not linked to his work with Roscosmos, where he works as an adviser to General Director Dmitry Rogozin.

The FSB Security Service was cited by the RIA news agency as saying that Safronov worked for the foreign intelligence service of an unspecified NATO country and had been handing over classified military information.

Safronov, who joined Roscosmos as a media adviser in May, is expected to appear in court later on Tuesday.

He previously worked as a journalist for Russian daily newspapers Kommersant and Vedomosti.

Citing a legal source, the TASS news agency reported last year that prosecutors wanted to bring a civil case against Kommersant for disclosing an unspecified state secret.