With lockdown restrictions being eased around the world, scientists and governments are faced with a new challenge: how common are airborne-transmitted infections of Covid-19?

SARS-Cov-2 is a respiratory infection. It can be spread directly when one comes into contact with it - this can be either when someone touches a surface where the living virus exists, or via the droplets caused by coughs, sneezes or airborne particles. Droplets usually come in the form of a viral load, a mix of mucus and saliva, when someone coughs or speaks. They can be as large as a grain of sand, or as small as a red blood cell which is five microns wide.

To give that a comprehensive scale, a human hair is about 75 microns wide.

Most droplets cannot travel further than one or two metres, usually falling to the ground within seconds. If someone becomes ill after being exposed to an infected cough, the blame would be placed at the door of droplet transmission.

Then there is the third method, the hotly debated one: airborne transmissions.

Airborne transmission can occur from even smaller particles - these are called droplet nuclei - formed when people speak, or when larger droplets evaporate, causing them to float as an aerosol.

This is significant because it means that the virus could stay in the air for hours, and it goes against the World Health Organization (WHO) position that Covid-19 is spread through large droplets caused by sneezes and coughs that quickly fall onto the floor.

Precautions or reality?

In an open letter to the WHO, 239 scientists from 32 countries provided evidence that lingering aerosolized particles can also infect people, calling for a revision of public health recommendations.

The WHO’s Infection Prevention and Control Committee is coming under fire for its rigid, slow approach to updating public safety recommendations, and this is not the first time it has come under pressure.

In April, more than thirty experts on aerosols and airflow, requested the organisation to pay more attention to the growing evidence on airborne infections. They, however, were dismissed by conservative internal experts who favoured handwashing.

Semantics?

Dr. Lidia Morawska who spoke to the New York Times, believes the WHO is making an unnecessary distinction “between tiny aerosols and larger droplets, even though infected people produce both.”

The WHO’s argument remains that the virus has not been able to grow in the tiny particles found in aerosols which are developed in labs. But, say many scientists, this does not mean aerosols are not infectious.

It may come down to methods of experimentation. Hospitals usually have good airflow by design, and this would lower viral loads making it harder to measure in an experimental setting. Most buildings, however, have lower air-exchange rates, letting viral particles accumulate - this will present a greater risk.

To compound the problem, many believe the WHO is using an old definition of airborne transmission.

Dr. Khalid Desin, a postdoctoral virologist researcher at the University of Saskatchewan, Canada, spoke to TRT World to clarify the controversy.