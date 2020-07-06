WORLD
2 MIN READ
Nearly 40 people feared dead as torrential rains hit southwest Japan
Helicopters and boats have rescued more people from their homes in the Kumamoto region. More than 40,000 defense troops, the coast guard and fire brigades have been taking part in the operation.
Nearly 40 people feared dead as torrential rains hit southwest Japan
A street is covered by debris and mud in a flooded affected area following torrential rain in Ashikita, Kumamoto prefecture on July 6, 2020. / AFP
Nuran GunduzNuran Gunduz
July 6, 2020

Nearly 40 people are feared dead as torrential rains continue to hit Japan's southwestern island of Kyushu, with river banks at risk of bursting and new evacuation orders put in place.

Death toll from flooding and mudslides, that began at the weekend, has reached at least 21 on Monday.

A further 18 people were showing no vital signs and presumed dead pending official confirmation, and 13 people were missing, Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga said at a news conference.

"I offer my deepest condolences for those who have passed from the torrential rains," Suga said, adding that some 40,000 members of the Self-Defence Force were involved in rescue missions.

He added that evacuation centres were also working on preventing the spread of the novel coronavirus by distributing disinfectant and asking evacuees to maintain their distance from each other.

RECOMMENDED

As of Saturday, some 200,000 have been ordered to evacuate their homes, according to Kyodo news agency.

The floods are Japan's worst natural disaster since Typhoon Hagibis in October last year that left about 90 people dead. 

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
French farmers intensify protests, target food imports over Mercosur deal
UK watchdog opens investigation into X over Grok's sexualised imagery
Plan-S boosts Türkiye's IoT satellite network with four new launches
Bomb blast kills six police officers in northwestern Pakistan
Israel carries out deadly attacks in Gaza in new ceasefire violations
Illegal Israeli settler attacks against Palestinians in occupied West Bank rise 25% in 2025
Denmark faces 'fateful moment' as Trump persists on taking Greenland
Meta deactivates over half a million under-16 accounts in Australia
Bangladesh on 'high alert' after detaining ARSA members near Myanmar border
Russia, Ukraine attack energy sites as UK boosts missile plans for Kiev
Iran says 'ready' for talks with US but 'prepared for war'
Valued metals hit record highs amid global unrest, Trump-Fed conflict
'Board of Peace for Gaza' being formed: Trump
US deploys more agents to Minneapolis amid backlash over protester's killing
Trump: Iran reached out for nuclear talks and ‘wants to negotiate’