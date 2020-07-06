Libya's UN-recognised government has condemned overnight air raids against a strategic air base that they recently took control of in the country's west, saying the blitz was carried out by a "foreign air force".

Forces loyal to the Government of National Accord (GNA) had taken control of the Al Watiya airbase, 140 kilometres (90 miles) southwest of Tripoli, from militias loyal to warlord Khalifa Haftar in May.

"The raids last night against Al Watiya base were carried out by a... foreign air force in support of the war criminal in a miserable and desperate attempt to achieve a morale boosting victory" for Haftar's forces, GNA deputy defence minister Salah Namrush said in a statement.

A "response, in the right place and at the right time" will serve as a future deterrent for such acts, Namrush added, without specifying which foreign air force was suspected to be behind the raid.

A Turkish military source, speaking on condition of anonymity due to restrictions on talking to the media, told Anadolu Agency on Sunday that the airbase was struck by unidentified planes. No casualties were reported following the incident, but some equipment recently brought to boost the airbase’s air-defense capabilities was damaged.

Warlord Haftar is backed by Egypt, Russia and the United Arab Emirates.

His fighters withdrew from the southern outskirts of Tripoli and the entire west of the country in June after a string of battle field defeats to the GNA.

Some analysts suspect France is backing Haftar alongside Egypt, Russia and the United Arab Emirates, but Paris insists it is neutral in the conflict.

