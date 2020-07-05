Mercedes-Benz will recall more than 660,000 vehicles in China later this year for a possible oil leak.

A seal between a high-pressure fuel pump and a low-pressure fuel pipe could weaken over time, allowing oil to leak when the engine starts in cold weather, according to a notice published last week on the website of China’s State Administration for Market Regulation.

The official Xinhua News Agency reported the recall Sunday.

The recall of 668,954 vehicles will begin on December 18. It includes several models made between February 2013 and June 2017 including C-class, E-class, V-class, GLK-class, CLS-class, SLC-class, GLC SUV and VS20 VITO vehicles.