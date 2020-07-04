Clashes between Russia-backed Syrian regime forces and Daesh have killed more than 50 fighters on both sides in two days, a Britain-based war monitor said on Saturday.

Fighting and Russian air strikes in the central desert province of Homs since late Thursday have claimed the lives of 20 pro-regime fighters and 31 Daesh terrorists, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said.

The fighting started in the night of Thursday to Friday with a militant assault on regime positions near the town of Al-Sukhna, Observatory head Rami Abdel Rahman said.

Daesh has reportedly retained a roving presence in Syria's vast Badia desert, despite losing their last shred of territory last year. They regularly carry out attacks there.

