2 MIN READ
Dozens killed in Daesh, pro-regime forces clashes in Syria
The UK-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said 20 pro-regime fighters and 31 Daesh terrorists were killed during the clashes in the central desert province of Homs in last three days.
FILE PHOTO: Smoke billows following reported regime air strikes on the village of Kafr Sajna in the southern outskirts of Syria's Idlib province on August 16, 2019. / AFP Archive
Tuncay ŞahinTuncay Şahin
July 4, 2020

Clashes between Russia-backed Syrian regime forces and Daesh have killed more than 50 fighters on both sides in two days, a Britain-based war monitor said on Saturday.

Fighting and Russian air strikes in the central desert province of Homs since late Thursday have claimed the lives of 20 pro-regime fighters and 31 Daesh terrorists, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said.

The fighting started in the night of Thursday to Friday with a militant assault on regime positions near the town of Al-Sukhna, Observatory head Rami Abdel Rahman said.

Daesh has reportedly retained a roving presence in Syria's vast Badia desert, despite losing their last shred of territory last year. They regularly carry out attacks there.

Years of conflict

Daesh declared a cross-border "caliphate" in large parts of Syria and neighbouring Iraq in 2014, but several military campaigns against it chipped away at that proto-state and eventually led to its territorial demise.

Syria's war has killed more than 380,000 people since it started in 2011 with the repression of anti-government protests, before evolving into a complex conflict involving world powers and militant groups.

SOURCE:AFP
