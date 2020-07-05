Reports of foreign powers interfering with Libya’s oil facilities are worrying, the British Embassy in Libya’s capital Tripoli said on Saturday.

The embassy said in a statement on social media that the interruption of Libyan oil facilities has cost over $6 billion since January and damaged the oil sector’s infrastructure.

The statement added that the militarisation of the Libyan energy sector was unacceptable and could lead to further harm, adding that reports of mercenaries interfering in the Sharara field are worrying and the energy issue should not be used as a political bargaining chip.

Call for resumption of talks

It further said Libya's National Oil Corporation (NOC) is the only authorised body responsible for extracting, processing, distributing, and exporting the country's oil.

The British mission said that for the sake of all Libyans, the NOC's efforts should not be hampered.