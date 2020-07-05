Ankara has foiled traps laid for the country in the Eastern Mediterranean to stop it from legitimate drilling to meet its energy requirements, Turkish president has said.

"We foiled the efforts to lay games and traps for Turkey in the Eastern Mediterranean," Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Sunday.

He was speaking at mass launching ceremony of hydroelectric power plants in the northern province of Tokat via video link from Istanbul.

Turkey plans to carry out five drills in the Eastern Mediterranean this year, according to Turkey's Annual Presidential Program.

Following offshore exploration in the Eastern Mediterranean, Turkey then took action for exploration and drilling in the Black Sea, Erdogan said.

"We will continue this work without compromising our rights under international law," he added.

First indigenous integrated solar panel factory

Turkey in August will open its very first indigenous integrated solar panel factory as part of its efforts to strengthen the nation’s power grid, Erdogan said.

"We ensured over $100 billion has been invested in energy by the public and private sectors over the past 18 years," he said.

In the first five months of 2020, he stressed, Turkey boosted its electricity production from domestic and renewable sources to 66 percent, adding that last year Turkey was second place in Europe in the production of electrical energy based on renewable resources.

READ MORE:Turkey intensifies Mediterranean gas operations as energy giants postpone

"It is not possible for a country without energy to talk about being civilized," he said.