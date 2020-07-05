At least 166 people have died during violent demonstrations that roiled Ethiopia in the days following the murder of popular singer Hachalu Hundessa, police said on Saturday.

Pop star and activist Hachalu, a member of the Oromo ethnic group, Ethiopia's largest, was shot dead by unknown attackers in Addis Ababa on Monday night, fuelling ethnic tensions threatening the country's democratic transition.

"In the aftermath of Hachalu's death, 145 civilians and 11 security forces have lost their lives in the unrest in the region," said Girma Gelam, deputy police commissioner of Oromia region, in a statement on the state-affiliated Fana Broadcasting Corporate.

Another 10 are known to have died in the capital Addis Ababa.

Girma said that a further 167 had "sustained serious injuries" and that 1,084 people had been arrested.

The military has been deployed, and hundreds of cars this week were burned or damaged in tense Addis Ababa.

Officials have attributed the deaths to a combination of lethal force by security officers and inter-ethnic violence.