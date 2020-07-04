Explosions have rocked two of Somalia's largest cities as officials said a suicide car bomber detonated near the port in Mogadishu and a land mine in a restaurant on the outskirts of Baidoa killed four people on Saturday.

Ali Abdullahi, an official with the Southwestern regional state, said that the mine was detonated by remote control as people were dining during the morning rush. Several others were wounded, he said.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility, but the al Qaeda-linked al Shabab group has targeted the city in the past.

In Mogadishu, thick smoke billowed over the port area after police Colonel Ahmed Ali said the car bomber detonated near the gates of the motor vehicle imports duty authority headquarters.