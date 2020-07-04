WORLD
1 min read
Deaths as 2 explosions rock Somalia cities
In Mogadishu, thick smoke billowed over the port area after police Colonel Ahmed Ali said the car bomber detonated near the gates of the motor vehicle imports duty authority headquarters.
Deaths as 2 explosions rock Somalia cities
Somali soldiers attend the scene where a suicide car bomber detonated near the gates of the motor vehicle imports duty authority headquarters near the port in Mogadishu, Somalia Saturday, July 4, 2020. / Reuters
Mehmet Yasar DikbayırMehmet Yasar Dikbayır
July 4, 2020

Explosions have rocked two of Somalia's largest cities as officials said a suicide car bomber detonated near the port in Mogadishu and a land mine in a restaurant on the outskirts of Baidoa killed four people on Saturday.

Ali Abdullahi, an official with the Southwestern regional state, said that the mine was detonated by remote control as people were dining during the morning rush. Several others were wounded, he said.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility, but the al Qaeda-linked al Shabab group has targeted the city in the past.

In Mogadishu, thick smoke billowed over the port area after police Colonel Ahmed Ali said the car bomber detonated near the gates of the motor vehicle imports duty authority headquarters.

RECOMMENDED

The bomber sped through the first security checkpoint before police officers opened fire at the vehicle which exploded outside the gates, said Ismail Mukhtar, spokesman for Somalia’s information ministry.

Five police officers were wounded, said Sadik Aden Ali, spokesman for Somalia’s police force.

The Somalia-based al Shabab often targets the capital with suicide bombings.

READ MORE: Negotiating with Somalia’s Al Shabab: It’s the traditional elders, stupid

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Syria designates west of Euphrates a military zone as YPG attacks intensify
UN seeks $2.3B for Ukraine aid as war approaches fifth year
Controversial Druze leader al Hijri incites against Syria, calls followers 'part of Israel'
UN calls for independent probe into woman's killing by US immigration officer
Istanbul University starts using AI to protect endangered seagrass meadows
UN rights chief 'horrified' by violent crackdown on Iran protesters as death toll mounts
Is India weaponising cricket for political leverage over smaller neighbours?
By Umer Bin Ajmal
Six Palestinian children froze to death this Gaza winter, UNICEF says
BBC seeks dismissal of Trump's $10B lawsuit in US court
Israel moves to cut electricity, water to UNRWA buildings in occupied East Jerusalem
Myanmar pro-military party claims majority in junta-run election
Child, two women and elderly man killed as damaged buildings collapse in Gaza storm
Iran eases restrictions, allows calls abroad as death toll spikes
'No winners in tariff war': China vows to protect interests after US tariff threat over Iran trade
Top Australian writers' festival called off after Palestinian author axed