Turkey has taken a number of steps to boost tourism and the country is ready to welcome tourists this season, a Turkish minister has said.

He said that Covid-19 was totally under control in touristic regions of the country.

Culture and Tourism Minister Mehmet Nuri Ersoy met tourism professionals and representatives of the associations established by the foreigners living there at the "Healthy Tourism, Safe City" meeting held in Alanya, Antalya, with the attendance of Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu.

Ersoy stressed that the necessary measures were taken immediately as soon as the first Covid-19 cases appeared in the country and added that it was a chance to test Turkey's years of health infrastructure.

"We have received the positive results of this investment ... ," he added.

Lowest numbers

Addressing the meeting, Ersoy said that Covid-19 cases in Turkey's touristic cities are almost the lowest compared with Europe.

"For example, in Antalya, which has a coastline of more than 700 km and a population of more than 2.5 million, the [total] number of cases has been around 520 since March 11. There are four to five daily cases in Antalya."

Ersoy went on saying that the virus is totally under control in these touristic regions which are well prepared in this regard.