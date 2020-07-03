At least 32 civilians have been killed when unidentified armed men on motorbikes attacked Dogon farming villages in Mali.

The attackers targeted four villages in Mopti region, which has seen dozens of tit-for-tat ethnic massacres as well as militant raids over the past few years, local authorities said.

Moulaye Guindo, the mayor of the commune of Bankass, released a list of victims on Thursday that put the death toll at 32.

Other officials in the area said they believed the attacks were carried out by militants, who often say they are defending Fulani herders against rival Dogon farmers.

"Quite a lot of armed men attacked the village (of Gouari), firing at people. Fifteen bodies were buried this morning. There are also wounded," a local official said by phone earlier on Thursday, requesting anonymity for security reasons.

Near Burkina Faso border