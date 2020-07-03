“Egypt is a praetorian state: a state in which the military has the potential of dominating the political system,” Professor Amos Perlmutter said in Egypt: The Praetorian State.

Perlmutter went on to add that “its political process favours the development of the army as the core group and as a political ruling class since Egypt’s political leadership is primarily recruited from the army.”

That was forty-six years ago. Fast forward to 2020 and much the same can be said of the autocratic rule of President Abdel Fattah el Sisi.

Since taking power after a coup against the country's first democratically-elected leader, Mohamed Morsi in 2013, Sisi has been strategically placing members of the military into his cabinet and tasking them to run increasingly large swathes of the economy.

Sisi’s reliance on a military that catapulted him into power has not gone unnoticed, least of all by the incumbent who oscillates between dependence and paranoia in relation to the army.

“Since the military coup, Sisi has been working to consolidate his power in the military establishment,” said Dr Ali Bakeer, an Ankara-based Middle East political analyst.

“Firstly, he sidelined those he constituted a threat or a future rival to him in the military establishment and secondly he worked on changing the members of the Supreme Council of the Armed Forces which ruled Egypt briefly during the 2011 revolution,” added Bakeer, speaking to TRT World.

In 2018, when a former member of Egypt’s supreme military council, Sami Anan, decided to challenge Sisi in the presidential elections, it was a sign that all was not well within the military and hence the direction of the country.

Sisi shot back by arresting Anan ultimately ensuring no serious opposition could emerge during the elections. Since then, he has sought to bring new military figures to power.

“His main aim is to guarantee loyalty from the new appointees,” says Bakeer.

Foreign interference

Since 2013, however, there has been a marked change in army dynamics, says Dr Osama Rushdi, a former member of the Egyptian National Council for Human Rights.

“From the first moment, Sisi controlled the general intelligence services and the military, he restructured the military and placed his loyalists in positions of power,” said Rushdi speaking to TRT World.

“Furthermore, the army maintained control through its economic arms and the economic projects in various fields until the army became a semi-state parallel to the Egyptian state.”

While the army was seen as one of the big winners following the 2013 coup, consolidating its image as a strong institutional power, some have questioned whether, in the long run, such dominance is sustainable.

The Sisi regime has gone cap in hand with the IMF, the Gulf and even its own people in order to prop up the faltering economy. However, the dependence on money from the Gulf, in particular the UAE, has exposed the country’s military to foreign influence like never before.

“By depending on Gulf countries to prop him up economically in the aftermath of the coup, Sisi undermined the real impact of the Egyptian military by exposing the military establishment to outside influence in particular from the UAE,” says Bakeer.

In exchange for the money provided, the UAE has attempted to draft the Egyptian army to fight in its wars in Yemen and more recently in Libya.

There are tensions between Sisi’s need for international legitimacy, and the Egyptian army’s maintenance of its cohesiveness - it has all become a difficult balancing act.