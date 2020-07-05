After years of Algerian campaigning, French President Emmanual Macron has relented to pressure to send back the decapitated skulls of Algerian resistance fighters that France still held and displayed as trophies at the National Museum of Natural History. The decision coincided with the Algerian independence day.

The macabre display of those who had fought French colonial rule after almost 190 years is one of many sources of tension between the two countries as France reluctantly comes to terms with its colonial legacy.

Within France, and against the backdrop of the Black Lives Matter movement, there is also an increasing desire amongst French citizens of immigrant backgrounds to discuss the role of statues that promote colonial-era figures.

A 2019 article'Colonial statues and their afterlives' by Professor Zeynep Celik at the History Department at Columbia University addresses this question.

Looking at one of the earliest French colonial statues in Algeria, of Ferdinand Philippe d'Orleans, Celik described it as "an art form totally foreign to local norms – and entirely disrespectful of them. The proximity and relationship between the statue and the mosque conveyed a powerful message about the colonial presence in Algeria".

The statue of Ferdinand Philippe was one of the earliest commemorations of France’s conquest of Algeria and the beginning of an occupation that would last 132 years.

After Algeria’s liberation, it was sent back to France, where it was erected for public display in the 1980s in the town of Neuilly.

“France has struggled hard to come to terms with its Algerian past but has not done a great job,” Celik told TRT World.

“Things have changed recently a bit, although, as I show in my article, colonial figures are revered everywhere, with statues recently erected in various parts of the country. I give examples of those in the article. I did not read any challenges to colonial statues,” added Celik.

The statue of Marshal of France, Thomas Robert Bugeaud, has been described by some as a “butcher in uniform” due to his scorched earth policies in trying to quell rebellions.

Whereas supporters have made the argument that Bugeaud’s fondness for developing agriculture in occupied Algeria should be lauded even if that benefit had accrued to France.

Facebook groups have been set up to campaign against the “statue of shame” which was restored and publicly placed on display in the French region of Dordogne in 1999 to celebrate the country’s military heritage.

Such overt and unapologetic celebrations of conquering military figures have made some wonder whether France is serious about tackling its colonial history.

In a recent speech, Macron vowed to stand against racism while triumphantly stating that “the republic will not erase any trace, or any name, from its history … it will not take down any statue.”