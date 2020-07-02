TÜRKİYE
Turkish president, emir of Qatar meet in Doha
The meeting of Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al Thani lasted three hours and was closed to the press.
This handout picture shows Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al Thani meeting with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Doha, Qatar, July 2, 2020. / AFP
By Deniz Uyar
July 2, 2020

After arriving in Qatar's capital Doha on Thursday afternoon, the Turkish president and the Qatari emir held a meeting at the Pearl Palace to discuss "mutual relations between the two friendly and brotherly countries."

President Erdogan was in the capital for a day-long official visit.

Qatari Defence Minister Khalid bin Muhammad al Attiyah and other officials welcomed Turkish president at the airport.

Erdogan was accompanied by Finance Minister Berat Albayrak and National Defence Minister Hulusi Akar.

Turkey's Communications Director Fahrettin Altun, presidential spokesman Ibrahim Kalin and intelligence organisation chief Hakan Fidan were also among the Turkish delegates.

The Qatar visit is the first overseas visit by Erdogan since the beginning of the novel coronavirus outbreak.

READ MORE: Turkey-Qatar force command serves stability of region - Erdogan

SOURCE:AA
