After arriving in Qatar's capital Doha on Thursday afternoon, the Turkish president and the Qatari emir held a meeting at the Pearl Palace to discuss "mutual relations between the two friendly and brotherly countries."

President Erdogan was in the capital for a day-long official visit.

Qatari Defence Minister Khalid bin Muhammad al Attiyah and other officials welcomed Turkish president at the airport.

Erdogan was accompanied by Finance Minister Berat Albayrak and National Defence Minister Hulusi Akar.