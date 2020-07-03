Seven years ago today, the then Defense Minister, now President of Egypt, Abdel Fattah el Sisi, led a coup against Egypt’s only freely elected president, Mohammad Morsi.

The coup had been preceded by a massive wave of public protests, led by a the so-called Tamarrod (“rebellion”) movement, which initially gave the impression to the world that this was a popular movement, even an extension of the January 25th Revolution.

It quickly became apparent, however, that it was no such thing, and that while popular grievances against the government of Morsi were plentiful and not all without merit, the Tamarrod movement itself had close connections to the Egyptian security establishment, if it was not simply a front.

In connection with the weeks of protests that had preceded the coup, opposition media was rife with conspiracies accusing President Morsi of betraying the national sovereignty of Egypt as he pursued the secret agenda of the real power behind the throne – Mohammad Badie, the Supreme Guide of the Muslim Brotherhood.

The extraordinary action of removing an elected president – even though parliamentary elections were anticipated before the close of the year (that is, unless the Supreme Court of Egypt intervened a third time to prevent them) – was justified on the grounds that the threat Morsi and the Muslim Brotherhood posed to Egypt’s sovereignty was so great, so imminent, that ordinary democratic means of opposition could not work.

After seven years, we are in a position to assess whether the putschists did indeed rescue the Egyptian state. Leaving aside the horrific record of massacres of its own people, mass-imprisonment of the political opposition, Islamist and non-Islamist, it is beyond doubt that the Egyptian state is at a nadir in its effectiveness, whether viewed from the domestic perspective of a capable instrument for the pursuit of the common good, or from the international perspective of pursuing Egypt’s standing in the world.

First, there is the ridiculous figure of the Field Marshall Sisi himself, a real-life imitation of Sasha Baron Cohen’s The Dictator, who gives himself the highest military honours but whose only victories are massacres of his own people.

So insubstantial a figure is Sisi that President Trump has taken to referring to him, mockingly, as his “favorite dictator,” as if Sisi, and by extension – Egypt – are Trump’s personal pets, to do with as he wishes.

Second, the contempt the putschists have brought to the Egyptian state has enfeebled it to the point that it cannot pursue what had been invariable constants of Egyptian foreign policy since the end of World War II: support for the Palestinians in their struggle for self-determination, greater regional integration, and opposition to foreign interference in Arab affairs.