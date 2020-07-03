Tomorrow, July 4, 2020, hundreds of thousands of Americans will celebrate the last Independence Day of their lives. They will not live to see the next one. They will die of COVID-19 before the same date in 2021.

July 4 does not mark the formal separation of the United States from the United Kingdom. That happened later, in 1783, after the victory of the American revolution over the British Empire. At its start, the American revolution seemed to be a doomed endeavour.

Nevertheless, on or about July 4, 1776, a revolutionary cadre issued the Declaration of Independence, stating that the 13 colonies would start writing their own laws - despite still being unsure of how to go about that. They would call themselves the United States of America, still a plural and not a singular noun. The declaration is mostly a list of grievances against King George III, stating that he had trampled over their rights and ignored them. Some of the grievances are economic, involving taxation, and others are political, concerning representation.

Yet, some of the most important outrages listed concern British soldiers murdering people with impunity, the same issue that animates American politics today and motivates activists to call for the abolition of policing as an institution.

In the case of British soldiers, the Declaration of Independence plainly accuses King George III of ‘’protecting them, by a mock Trial, from punishment for any Murders which they should commit on the Inhabitants of these States’’ and keeping ‘’large bodies of armed troops among us…He is at this time transporting large Armies of foreign Mercenaries to complete the works of death, desolation and tyranny, already begun with circumstances of Cruelty & perfidy scarcely paralleled in the most barbarous ages, and totally unworthy the Head of a civilized nation.’’

American protestors facing down phalanxes of heavily armed, indeed militarized, federal, state and local police perhaps recognise a similar predicament. The fear of a ‘’mock trial’’ for police accused of murder is a real one, with examples of police escaping prosecution because prosecutors are too close - professionally - to police departments.

Indeed, the Declaration of Independence also demanded the abolition of police, specifically British troops who could kill Americans and get away with it. A black man in Boston, Crispus Attucks, was the first American martyr of the Boston Massacre in 1770 when British troops took aim at colonists who were demonstrating against new taxes. The killing of Attucks and four others solidified Bostonians opposition to colonial rule. Two soldiers who shot were found guilty of manslaughter.

As with the American protestors of 2020, the revolutionaries of 1776 knew they were outmatched in a military sense against the British Empire. They were fortunate enough to face arrogant and inept British generals, and were fortunate they knew the land they fought upon better than outside forces. But without foreign intervention in their affairs, their revolution would likely have failed and the Crown would have hanged all of them.

The revolutionaries were lucky enough to benefit from the diplomatic and glandular agenda of Benjamin Franklin, a Philadelphian printing-press owner and journalist-turned-polyglot. Franklin convinced the French to deal the British a knock-out blow at sea by 1783, when both sides signed a peace treaty in the French capital. For his efforts and flair, Franklin’s face is now on the 100 dollar bill, and ‘’Benjamins’’ remain synonymous in American slang with banknotes.

US President Donald Trump’s incandescent face will probably never end up on any money, dollars or otherwise, the latest opinion polls suggest. Trump has stumbled into the role of King George III in the eyes of millions of Americans. The BBC still remembers the 18th-century monarch as the ‘’mad king who lost America.’’ The eerie parallels multiply.

Since the start of protests over the killing of George Floyd began in late May, Trump’s approval ratings have slid further. Meanwhile, increasing numbers of Americans are sympathetic with the cause of police reform, even as Trump proclaims how much he loves the force and how much the police love him. The questions is, do Americans themselves love the police as much as Trump does? Perhaps this has not been considered.

Indeed, as coronavirus cases surge across the country, one recent National Public Radio poll finds a full 50 percent of Americans ‘’strongly disapprove’’ of the job Trump is doing. They rate as some of the highest and most intense disapproval ratings for a president in the history of presidential polling. Another survey found that about 63 percent of Americans, of both the Democratic and Republican parties, think the US is headed in the wrong direction.

Was it on the right track before Trump? The body count of American policing, about a thousand people a year, would suggest it was not. As of 2020, a full 244 years since the Declaration of Independence was signed, Americans of far more shades are still protesting over the same things: the impunity of police just as they did the impunity slave catchers, who could legally kidnap human beings and return them to a life of torture, which is what slavery was.

The legacy of that institutionalised system of racist torture has sabotaged or undermined all other allegedly egalitarian experiments since. While white people were able to boast of their liberty, slaves led the same lives before and after the signing of the Declaration of Independence.

Indeed, after the revolution and the founding of the republic, new laws came into force that made slavery more brutal. Southern states passed laws forbidding slaves from learning how to read, hoping to prevent slave rebellions. In 1857, the US Supreme Court decided that black people, whether free or not, could not be considered full US citizens.

Dr. De Lacy Davis, a retired black police officer from New Jersey and east coast representative of National Coalition of Law Enforcement Officers for Justice Reform and Accountability, says that policing in the US cannot escape the stain of chattel slavery, a specifically American system where being born with black skin condemned a baby to a lifetime of ‘’chattel slavery,’’ where the children of enslaved people were automatically slaves as well.

‘’It was only in the US, in the Americas and Caribbean, where slavery was predicated on your skin colour. We have not been able to get from under that and what is being done now is in the United States is it is being unmasked. We are being forced to have this conversation,’’ Davis told TRT World.

Davis, a police reform advocate, maintains that bias against black people persists because of a culture of impunity that puts police departments, and police unions, in conflict with the public.