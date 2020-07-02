A Saudi-led coalition has started a military operation against Yemen's Houthi movement after it stepped up cross-border missile and drone attacks on Saudi Arabia, Saudi state TV has reported on Wednesday.

In Yemen, Houthi-run Al Masirah TV reported air strikes on the capital Sanaa, Marib, Al Jouf, Al Bayda, Hajjah and Saada provinces throughout the day and into the night.

Residents in Sanaa described the air raids as violent. Al Masirah said late on Wednesday a number of people had been injured there.

READ MORE: UN Security Council urges immediate end to fighting in Yemen

Hunt for Houthis