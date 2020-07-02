WORLD
2 MIN READ
Saudi-led coalition starts military operation against Yemeni rebels
A brutal five-year conflict, drop in foreign aid, widespread malnutrition and a deadly pandemic have combined to form a humanitarian disaster in Yemen as the Saudi-led coalition starts a new operation.
Saudi-led coalition starts military operation against Yemeni rebels
Workers salvage oil canisters from the wreckage of a vehicle oil store hit by Saudi-led air strikes in Sanaa, Yemen, July 2, 2020. / AP
By Deniz Uyar
July 2, 2020

A Saudi-led coalition has started a military operation against Yemen's Houthi movement after it stepped up cross-border missile and drone attacks on Saudi Arabia, Saudi state TV has reported on Wednesday.

In Yemen, Houthi-run Al Masirah TV reported air strikes on the capital Sanaa, Marib, Al Jouf, Al Bayda, Hajjah and Saada provinces throughout the day and into the night.

Residents in Sanaa described the air raids as violent. Al Masirah said late on Wednesday a number of people had been injured there.

READ MORE: UN Security Council urges immediate end to fighting in Yemen

Hunt for Houthis

RECOMMENDED

The Western-backed coalition with Saudi Arabia and UAE as the main partners have been battling the Iran-aligned Houthi movement for five years. The coalition said earlier that there would be a news conference on the operation that aims to neutralise the Houthis military capabilities, Al Ekhbariya channel and Saudi-owned Al Arabiya TV said.

Missiles fired to Riyadh

Last week, Houthi fighters fired missiles that reached the Saudi capital Riyadh in the first such assault since a six-week ceasefire prompted by the novel coronavirus epidemic expired in late May. The coalition said it intercepted the attack.

The coalition intervened in Yemen in March 2015 after the Houthis ousted the Saudi-backed government from the capital, Sanaa, in late 2014. The Houthis say they are fighting a corrupt system.

The conflict is largely seen in the region as a proxy war between Saudi Arabia and Iran.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Syria designates west of Euphrates a military zone as YPG attacks intensify
UN seeks $2.3B for Ukraine aid as war approaches fifth year
Controversial Druze leader al Hijri incites against Syria, calls followers 'part of Israel'
UN calls for independent probe into woman's killing by US immigration officer
Istanbul University starts using AI to protect endangered seagrass meadows
UN rights chief 'horrified' by violent crackdown on Iran protesters as death toll mounts
Is India weaponising cricket for political leverage over smaller neighbours?
By Umer Bin Ajmal
Six Palestinian children froze to death this Gaza winter, UNICEF says
BBC seeks dismissal of Trump's $10B lawsuit in US court
Israel moves to cut electricity, water to UNRWA buildings in occupied East Jerusalem
Myanmar pro-military party claims majority in junta-run election
Child, two women and elderly man killed as damaged buildings collapse in Gaza storm
Iran eases restrictions, allows calls abroad as death toll spikes
'No winners in tariff war': China vows to protect interests after US tariff threat over Iran trade
Top Australian writers' festival called off after Palestinian author axed