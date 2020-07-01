The recent deadly clash between Chinese and Indian forces in the Ladakh region of Kashmir heralds the biggest shift in South Asia's strategic balance since the September 11 terrorist attacks by Al Qaeda.

Since 2001, the US military presence in Afghanistan has overshadowed all other geopolitical interests in the region.

In 2002 and 2008, it ensured that India and Pakistan did not go to war over cross border terrorist attacks.

On both occasions, escalations were prevented by big-power diplomacy whereby the US and China worked together to prevent tensions from boiling over - having previously interceded to bring an end to the Kargil War in 1999.

Since President Donald Trump decided last year that the time had come to withdraw the US military from Afghanistan, geopolitical competition between the region's indigenous powers has spiralled - and Washington has done its best to fan the fire sparked by its pullout.

Despite making placating noises to Pakistan, the US was clearly at ease with Narendra Modi's ground shaking move to absorb Kashmir into the Indian Union last August.

By emboldening Modi, it helped set into motion a historic escalation with China, the third - and hitherto low profile - claimant in the Kashmir dispute, culminating in the Ladakh escalation.

From obscurity, Kashmir is now being viewed as the latest - and potentially most dangerous - hotspot in the so-called new Cold War between China and a US-led alignment of the West and Indo-Pacific nations who most feel threatened by Beijing.

The implications for Pakistan's strategic calculus are huge. Kashmir is the cornerstone of its foreign policy, and the one issue on which all the pillars of the state and the public are in consensus.

Since the 1962 border war between China and India, Kashmir has been defined as the basis of the India-Pakistan enmity. The China-India rivalry was another issue, until now.

Pakistan's decision makers are now counting the costs of having asked China last October to take the lead role in diplomacy on Kashmir.

The first victim of this friendly fire is Pakistan's diplomatic response to India's move to annex Kashmir.

It is built upon highlighting the brutality of the lockdown subsequently enforced in Kashmir by India.

Fleetingly, state atrocities against Kashmiris and subsequent communal attacks against Indian Muslims caught the attention of the world media, and politicians in key partner states began to ask whether they really wanted to pursue a strategic partnership with an overtly fascist government in New Delhi.

For Pakistan, the unprecedented international focus on the human rights situation in Kashmir represented a morale boosting moral victory.

For decision makers in Islamabad, it also helped to conceal the ugly stain left by their failure - however sensible in the circumstances - to react decisively on Kashmir when India's push turned into a shove.

In the circumstances, it is hardly surprising that Pakistan's response to events in Ladakh has been ambivalent.

There is a limited sense of relief that China has replaced India as the big-stack bully in Kashmir. By redirecting India's military focus northward to Ladakh, China has in all probability staved off any threat of an Indian attack against Pakistan, because it raises the prospect of an unwinnable two-front conflict.