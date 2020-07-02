Netflix has named as its new marketing chief tech industry veteran Bozoma Saint John, who becomes one of the few black women in the top executive ranks in Silicon Valley.

Saint John, who has worked at Uber and Apple, will start in August as chief marketing officer at the streaming entertainment giant, it said Tuesday.

"I'm so honored, excited and ready," Saint John said in a tweet. "Let's go Team Netflix."

The appointment comes amid intensifying calls for improved representation for black people in board rooms, and in the wake of a reckoning over racial injustice in the US led by the "Black Lives Matter" movement, which California-based Netflix has openly supported.