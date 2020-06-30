BIZTECH
Pakistan state airline barred from flying to Europe for six months
The announcement from the EU air safety agency came after the Pakistani aviation minister's recent revelation that nearly a third of the country's pilots had cheated on their pilot exams.
A Pakistan International Airlines plane lands in Islamabad on February 24, 2007. / Reuters
By Alican Tekingunduz
June 30, 2020

Pakistan’s national airline will not be allowed to fly into Europe for at least six months after the country’s aviation minister revealed that nearly a third of Pakistani pilots had cheated on their pilot’s exams.

The European Union's aviation safety agency expressed concerns about the validity of  Pakistani pilot licences and that Pakistan, as the State of the operator, is currently not capable to certify and oversee its operators and aircraft in accordance with applicable international standards” in a letter on Tuesday announcing the ban.

Pakistan International Airlines spokesman Abdullah Hafeez said PIA has not been flying to Europe because of the pandemic. 

But the airline had hoped to resume its flights to Oslo, Copenhagen, Paris, Barcelona and Milan within the next two months.

“It is hurting us really bad,” he said of the pilot scandal.

An inquiry into a May 22 Airbus A320 crash that killed 97 people at the southern port city of Karachi resulted in the stunning revelation that 260 of 860 pilots in Pakistan had cheated on their pilot exams, but were still given licences by the Civil Aviation Authority.

The government has since fired five officials of the regulatory agency and criminal charges are being considered.

Some 150 pilots grounded

PIA has grounded 150 pilots for cheating in some exams.

Hafeez said PIA had alerted the Civil Aviation Authority, the Pakistani regulatory body that issues pilots licences, of its concerns over some of the licences. 

In 2019, PIA grounded 17 pilots over concerns about their licences after one of its aircraft skidded off the runway in northern Pakistan.

“The saddest part for PIA is that we had alerted the regulatory agency and the government,” Hafeez said.

He said the national airline will have a difficult time regaining its reputation and said that more than a decade ago PIA was considered one of the better airlines.

Aviation experts fear the ban by the European Union could affect PIA flights to the United Kingdom and Canada because its aircraft will not be able to fly over Europe forcing longer routes.

“I am so sad to say: We have really hit rock bottom,” said Hafeez.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
