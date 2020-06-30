France has steered away from the unified NATO position with regards to the Libyan conflict, not only tacitly supporting Khalifa Haftar, but also by attempting to legitimise him in the eyes of the international community. All this despite the warlord waging a full-blown war against the UN-recognised Government of National Accord (GNA).

Turkey's Foreign Minister, Mevlut Cavusoglu, slammed the Macron administration on Tuesday for working against the interests of NATO.

"Nato sees Russia as a threat but a NATO ally France makes effort to increase Russia’s presence in Libya," he said.

Cavusoglu's verbal snub comes a day after the French President accused Ankara of playing a "criminal role" in the conflict. Despite mounting evidence showing France lending support to Haftar, Macron washed his hands of the evident dissension, saying that his country did not support the Libyan warlord, a widely reported phenomenon which he described as "the world's misunderstanding".

In light of the denial, we compiled a list of French interventions in the Libyan conflict that portray how deeply the Macron administration has become involved in arming and managing Haftar.

2015

France has often feigned ignorance on the subject of providing arms and money. But reports on the country’s active involvement in the conflict came from 2015 onwards, the time Haftar emerged as a troublemaker

France was quick to assist Haftar and his allies by sending advisers, secret agents and special forces to eastern Libya, while offering little to no support to the GNA.

Knowing that he was hellbent on reversing whatever little peace and stability the UN-backed government had tried to secure in Libya, France still trained Haftar’s militias, leading many to question whether it was an honest broker seeking to end hostilities.

2016

In February, Haftar officially told a French newspaper that France supported him “morally and from a security point of view.”

Paris's persistent denial of its support of the warlord became harder to digest when three undercover French soldiers died in a helicopter crash in Benghazi the same year.

2017

Jean-Yves Le Drian, France's foreign minister in 2017, reportedly convinced President Macron that Libya was a "low-hanging fruit" and that Haftar was the man to bet on. Le Drian is known to be the architect of France’s Libya policy.

When Egyptian forces began air strikes in Libya after Daesh fighters killed 21 Egyptian Coptic Christians, the strikes were not limited to the terrorist group, but targeted militias that fought against Haftar and supported the UN-backed GNA. Le Drian, at that time, publicly expressed support for the strikes.

In contradiction to the UN's position on the Libyan conflict, which was to assist the UN-backed Sarraj government and involve other rival forces for a peaceful transition of power, French Foreign Minister Le Drian publicly never hesitated to express support for the Egyptian air strikes against the GNA.

2018