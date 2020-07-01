On June 23, a young Palestinian man was shot dead by Israeli police officers after he allegedly tried to ram his car into one of the many police checkpoints that dot different roads crisscrossing occupied East Jerusalem.

Ahmed Eerkat, 27, was killed hours before he was supposed to attend his sister’s wedding. His family says he had been running errands throughout the day and was murdered in cold blood after a routine accident.

The footage released by Israeli authorities shows the car accelerating and veering to its right before it hit the checkpoint. Whether it was a genuine accident depends on what the Israeli police says - and that’s where things get a bit muddled.

Human rights groups such as B’Tselem point out that Tel Aviv conveniently sidesteps investigations when Israelis are accused of murdering Palestinians.

If Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu goes ahead with his plan to annex the Palestinian land in the West Bank, then such mishaps and confrontations are destined to increase.

Israel has already carved chunks of the West Bank, the region on the west side of the Jordan River, and the fertile Jordan Valley. Over the years, more than 700,000 Jewish settlers have built homes and businesses on the occupied Palestinian lands.

Now, Netanyahu wants to make many of these settlements part of Israel despite international condemnation. Much of the land the settlements are built on belongs to the future Palestinian state. The West Bank is home to 2.5 million Arabs.

Immediately after what was a difficult election, Netanyahu promised his rightwing Jewish voters that he would extend Israel’s sovereignty over the settlements which are scattered across the West Bank.

He was aiming to make this happen on July 1 but now the proposal has been pushed back as Israeli lawmakers grapple with the legal and foreign policy complications that come with such a move.

“Netanyahu was initially talking about annexing the entire Jordan Valley, but as time goes by this option looks less feasible and he may go for something more limited. He might include some big settlement blocks - the ones closer to the border perhaps,” Dr Nimrod Goren, the head of The Israeli Institute for Regional Foreign Policies (Mitvim), tells TRT World.

“I think Netanyahu will go for a limited option of annexation that may not happen immediately on July 1. It could be that he announces his intentions only and actual annexation happens in summer or fall before the election in the United States.”

The Jewish duty

US President Donald Trump is seen as Nethanyahu’s closest ally. In 2017, Trump recognised Jerusalem as Israel’s capital and his peace plan for the region already foresees a large part of Palestinian territory as part of Israel.