China on Wednesday slammed international criticism over a controversial new national security law for Hong Kong, saying other countries should keep their noses out.

Western governments and critics have warned the new law will curb the city's freedoms and undermine its "one country, two systems" governance scheme, which technically allows freedoms unseen on the mainland.

But Beijing officials rebuffed the criticism of the law at a press conference.

"What's this got to do with you?" said Zhang Xiaoming of the Hong Kong and Macao Affairs office of the State Council. "It's none of your business."

Officials insisted there had been wide consultation with members of Hong Kong society and hit back at criticism it was undermining Hong Kong's autonomy.

"If what we want is one country one system, it would have been simple," Zhang said.

"We are completely able to impose the criminal law, the criminal procedure and the national security law and other national laws on Hong Kong.

"Why would we need to put so much effort into formulating a national security law tailor-made for Hong Kong?

And he lashed out at suggestions of punishment from other nations.

"As for ... some countries now saying that they will impose severe sanctions on some Chinese officials, I think this is the logic of bandits."

Reactions

China’s enactment of the national security law drew statements of deep concern and regret from abroad and a firm defence at home.

The law has fuelled a widening divide between China and the United States and some other countries over the future of Hong Kong, a semi-autonomous Chinese territory that Britain handed over to Beijing in 1997 under a “one country, two systems” framework specified in a joint declaration between the two nations.

A look at some reactions and statements from around the world to the law that takes direct aim at some of the actions of anti-government protesters last year:

European Union

“This law risks seriously undermining the high degree of autonomy of Hong Kong and having a detrimental effect on the independence of the judiciary and rule of law, and we deplore this decision," said European Council President Charles Michel.

“We have indeed consistently said that China would risk very negative consequences if it went ahead with this law, including for business confidence, China’s reputation, public perception in Hong Kong and internationally," said Ursula von der Leyen, president of the European Union’s executive Commission.

“We remain in touch with our international partners on this matter and will pay careful attention to how to respond.”

United States