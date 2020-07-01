On June 12, Yousef al-Otaiba, the Emirati ambassador to Washington DC, penned an op-ed in Hebrew on the pages of Israel’s popular daily, Yediot Aharonot, in an unprecedented message to the Israeli public.

In it, Otaiba described the process of normalisation the UAE has undertaken with Israel, and warned that annexation of the West Bank “will certainly and immediately upend Israeli aspirations for improved security, economic and cultural ties with the Arab world and with the UAE.”

He also issued a video message in English that accompanied the article, reiterating how all the progress made in normalising ties would be undermined by Israeli annexation.

Otaiba’s public outreach was less a threat nor a petition, but an appeal to reason. It was a message amplified by the UAE’s minister of state for foreign affairs, Anwar Gargash, when he spoke to the American Jewish Committee.

On June 1, Gargash tweeted: “Continued Israeli talk of annexing Palestinian lands must stop.”

At a meeting of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) on June 10, Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan calledannexation a “dangerous escalation” and that the plan would entail a “blatant challenge to international norms, laws, treaties, conventions and resolutions which does not take into consideration the rights of the Palestinian people.”

While Gulf monarchies denounce Israel’s policies in rhetoric, in practice their relationship has been a much cozier affair.

Take Otaiba himself: while publically decrying annexation, he has cultivated a relationship with Ron Dermer, the Israeli ambassador to Washington DC, who is an outspoken advocate for annexation.

On June 16, Gargash said he believed that the UAE could still “work with Israel on some areas, including fighting the new coronavirus and on technology” despite their “political differences” suggesting that annexation would not prevent engagement.

Shifting sands

Evidence has been mounting of increasingly close ties between Israel and five of the six members of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) – none of which have formal relations with the Jewish state.

However, once covert back channels of outreach have been thrust into public view, as Gulf monarchies expanded cooperation with Israel in spheres from military training, intelligence sharing, weapons and spyware sales, to joint diplomatic efforts.

In recent years, these regimes have taken further steps to normalise relations, which has included allowing overflight rights for Israeli airlines, taking part in military exercises alongside the Israeli Air Force, welcoming top-ranking Israeli officials and engaging with them in conferences.

GCC-Israel relations are by no means uniform.

Kuwait stands out from the bunch as the only Gulf state that has maintained a stable position against Israel and regularly condemns it for human rights violations.

Others like Oman and Qatar have followed relatively autonomous paths in shaping their dialogue with Israel.

While Qatar has had a history of groundbreaking ties with Israel and is open to stronger relations, it is held back by its current level of dependence on Iran and Turkey, which have significant tensions with Israel.

In October 2018, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu paid an official visit to Muscat and was received by Oman’s late Sultan Qaboos. A few months later, at the Warsaw Conference, Netanyahu met with chief Saudi and Omani diplomats.

But the bulk of the attention in recent years has focused on the convergence between Israel and three Gulf states most united on regional affairs: Saudi Arabia, UAE, and Bahrain.

Enemies with benefits

According to Toufic Haddad, an academic and author whose research focuses on Palestinian and international political economy, it is important to acknowledge how Israeli-GCC convergence has been a historical process.

“The Palestinian question itself has been seen to have lost its revolutionary potency in light of global changes related to the end of the Cold War and the collapse of Third World and Pan-Arabist movements,” Haddad told TRT World.

Haddad highlights how the perceived “domestication” of the Palestinian cause by “complex military-institutional arrangements established by Israel and Western donors through the Oslo process, also contributed to Arab states being less beholden to public support of this cause,” and allowed their attention to turn towards new provincial risks.

Given the GCC was originally forged as a security bloc, regime survival remains an animating concern. “The monarchic nature of these states always made them beholden to protection alliances,” said Haddad.

It was this logic that informed its relationship with Western states like the US and UK, who were in turn dependent on financial and military symbiosis with the Gulf.