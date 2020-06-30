Internal political rift and deteriorating health, coupled with India's unprecedented lockdown, may have contributed to the announcement of veteran leader Syed Ali Shah Geelani stepping down from an alliance of resistance groups in disputed Kashmir.

The 91-year-old popular leader, incarcerated at home for almost a decade, quit the All Parties Hurriyat (Freedom) Conference (or APHC) via an audio clip which was undated and a press statement on Monday.

"I have decided to distance myself from the Hurriyat given the current situation of the amalgam," his statement said.

The audio and the statement appeared to be crafted four to five months earlier and released on his behalf on Monday.

The APHC, an umbrella association for over two dozen political and social groups seeking an end to Indian rule in the Himalayan region, had been ignoring the leader's directives, whose physical and mental health has given way in recent months, APHC insiders have told TRT World.

APHC has branches in Pakistan-administered Kashmir and India-administered Kashmir. Geelani acted as a lifetime head of APHC before breaking away from the amalgam.

All the constituents of APHC had been informed, in a detailed letter, about the decision.

Pakistani APHC accused of stirring a revolt

In that letter, Geelani accused some members of APHC in Pakistan-administered Kashmir of various allegations including "revolting against his leadership".

"For a long time in general and for the last two years in particular, a lot of complaints are coming in about this forum (APHC in Pakistan-administered Kashmir)," his letter read.

Geelani accused APHC members in Pakistan-administered Kashmir of becoming part of the parliament as well as ministries through nepotism, and actively participating in the governmental structure there.

The Pakistan APHC's internal splits, "quarrels, financial irregularities, and countless such issues have been the subject of public debate," Geelani wrote.

Autonomy abrogation

After India's abrogation of Kashmir's semi-autonomy last year, the bed-ridden leader said he tried to reach out to the APHC members to rise to the occasion but received no response.

Last year on August 5, New Delhi rushed a decree through parliament, unilaterally revoking the constitutional status of disputed Kashmir under the temporary treaty of accession signed by its ruler in 1947.

That decision was accompanied by a harsh crackdown, with New Delhi deploying tens of thousands of troops, in addition to the already 500,000 troops present there, imposing a sweeping curfew, arresting thousands and cutting virtually all communications.

Geelani's backing of ex-Hizbul Mujahideen stirs trouble

"Ahead of India's move, Geelani sent his activists to meet several Hurriyat members with the task of formulating strategies against autonomy abrogation. None of them replied to him. After the autonomy loss too, Geelani wanted some of these members to meet and devise strategies. Again, nothing moved. Some 70 percent of our members were free, yet, we couldn't do anything," a party insider told TRT World.

The main rift, however, appears to have caused after some former members of the Hizbul Mujahideen group sought an increased role in APHC in Pakistan-administered Kashmir. Geelani had apparently backed ex-fighters' bid.

Pakistani Kashmir-based Hizbul Mujahideen is the largest of all groups fighting Indian rule in Kashmir since the 1990s. The US designated it as a foreign terrorist organisation in 2017.

Some of its members have remained stranded in Pakistan-administered Kashmir after having crossed the de facto border with India in the early 90s.