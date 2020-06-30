The advertiser boycott of Facebook has morphed into a global digital activist campaign aimed at curbing hateful and toxic content on the social media giant. But its impact remains unclear.

The unprecedented move has been joined by major brands like Unilever, Starbucks, Levis and Coca-Cola, with nearly 200 firms pausing advertising on the world's leading social network, and has wiped out billions in Facebook's market value.

Some companies have signed on to the #StopHateForProfit campaign organised by social justice activists, while others have simply acted on their own to avoid the toxic atmosphere of Facebook.

Ford, for example, said it would pause all social media advertising to "re-evaluate our presence on these platforms", adding that "content that includes hate speech, violence and racial injustice on social platforms needs to be eradicated".

German sportswear brand Puma said on Tuesday it will pause all paid advertising globally on Facebook and Instagram throughout July to persuade the social media company to remove hostile and harmful conversation on its sites.

READ MORE:Facebook bans deepfakes in fight against online manipulation

'New era of digital activism'

The boycott gained momentum amid the latest civil unrest as activists have pressed Facebook to be more aggressive in curbing racism and inflammatory content, including from President Donald Trump.

"We've entered a totally new era of digital activism," said Greg Sterling, a digital marketing analyst and contributing editor at Search Engine Land.

"Non-profit groups are appealing to advertisers to police social media given the general reluctance or refusal of the companies to do so themselves. Indeed, all social media will be compelled to re-examine and adjust or adopt new policies that don't permit hate and racism to proliferate."

Michelle Amazeen, a Boston University professor of communication, said the latest action "suggests that social media need to take this issue seriously or it's going to affect their bottom line".

Amazeen added that the movement highlights that "long overdue pressure is finally mounting on social media platforms to be accountable gatekeepers and stop promoting hate and violence for profit".

Tumbling value