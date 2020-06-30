Protesters gathered in a Hong Kong shopping mall on Tuesday after media reports China had approved a contentious law that would allow authorities to crack down on subversive and secessionist activity in the territory, sparking fears it would be used to curb opposition voices in the semi-autonomous territory.

The South China Morning Post newspaper and public broadcaster RTHK, both citing unnamed sources, said that the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress voted unanimously to approve a national security law for Hong Kong on Tuesday.

'To curb subversive activities'

The legislation is aimed at curbing subversive, secessionist and terrorist activities, as well as foreign intervention in the city's affairs.