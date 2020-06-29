A Paris court has sentenced former French prime minister Francois Fillon to five years in prison, with three suspended, after finding him guilty of orchestrating a fake job for his wife, a scandal that cost him his shot at the presidency in 2017.

The court on Monday also sentenced Fillon's wife Penelope, a suspended three-year sentence for participating in a scheme that saw her paid over a million euros in public funds over a 15-year period.

Both were ordered to pay fines of $423,000 (375,000 euros) and also reimburse $1,125,000 (1 million euros) to the National Assembly, where Penelope supposedly worked as Fillon's parliamentary assistant from 1998 to 2013. Fillion was PM from 2007 to 2012, after which he was a member of the National Assembly for Paris until 2017.

Fillon now faces two years behind bars in jail. But the couple immediately appealed the ruling, meaning neither will be detained for now pending the appeal.

The couple made no statements as they left the courthouse.

READ MORE:France's Fillon charged with misuse of funds ahead of elections

Test case for French elite

The case was widely seen as a test of whether French politicians would be held to account after decades of getting off lightly on charges of nepotism or financial misconduct.

The allegations that Fillon had pilfered the public coffers for years pummelled his image as an upright fiscal hawk promising to right the country's finances – and loomed large in the "yellow vest" anti-government protests that rocked the country in 2018-2019.

A newspaper report on the fake job surfaced early in January 2017, just after Fillon clinched the nomination from his rightwing Republicans party as the candidate for a presidential race he was widely tipped to win.

It later emerged that Fillon had also used public money to pay two of his children a combined 117,000 euros for alleged sham work while he was a senator from 2005 to 2007, before becoming premier in the government of then-president Nicolas Sarkozy.

He was also accused of getting the millionaire owner of a literary magazine to pay his wife 135,000 euros for "consulting work" that was largely fake.