Nine bodies have been found in another mass grave in the Libyan town of Tarhuna.

Southeast of Tripoli, Tarhuna once served as the main staging point for warlord Khalifa Haftar's abortive offensive aimed at seizing the capital from the UN-recognised Government of National Accord (GNA).

"Nine bodies were discovered and exhumed on Sunday ... at a site suspected of containing mass graves, in the town of Tarhuna," said a statement posted on Facebook by GNA forces on Monday.

Government forces earlier this month said they had discovered eight other suspected mass graves, most of them in and around Tarhuna, with the United Nations voicing "horror" at the reports.

Monday's statement said authorities were still searching for other potential mass graves "left by the Al Kani criminal gangs, a pro-Haftar militia."

Evidence of war crimes

Government forces took back Tarhuna, Haftar's last western stronghold, on June 5.

The 14 months of fighting for the capital left hundreds dead and forced some 200,000 people to flee their homes.

Turkey supports the GNA while the United Arab Emirates, Russia and Egypt back the LNA, Haftar's Libyan National Army.

On June 22 the UN's top rights body ordered a fact-finding mission to Libya to document violations committed since 2016, while an International Criminal Court prosecutor said mass graves discovered there may constitute evidence of war crimes.

Oil-rich Libya has been torn by conflict since the 2011 toppling and killing of former leader Muammar Gaddafi in a NATO-backed uprising.

