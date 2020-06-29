“You can’t live there!” said 42 year old Serigne Mamadou Keinde, dismissively, remembering Senegal. He appears to find it difficult to recount his experience back home, and now seems more focussed on his present fight.

He describes early life in Senegal as a difficult and dangerous existence, all due to corruption and violence.

Since 1982, the UN estimates over 5,000 people have been killed and over 60,000 displaced in Senegal - during one of the world’s longest running low-level conflicts between the Movement of Democratic Forces in Casamance (MFDC) and the Senegalese Army.

Serigne says he experienced violence. “We had a lot of problems with police back home and with the soldiers that took our goods and lands”

He says much of the fighting centres on securing natural resources.

Violence peaked in the 1990s - at which point 18 year old Serigne felt he had to “to seek a better life” abroad.

He abandoned Senegal, travelling to northern Africa. Morocco is one gateway for Africans crossing into Spain. At its narrowest part, the Strait of Gibraltar is 9 miles long. Serigne says he crossed the sea on a ‘patera’, a small boat, with other migrants. Last year, the International Organization for Migration (IOM) estimates 24,759 migrants undertook a similar journey, with 432 migrants losing their lives.

Once they arrived in Spain, Serigne says the group was stopped by the Civil Guard who recorded their information. After their release, Serigne travelled onwards to France and Italy, before returning to Spain and settling in Andalusia.

According to Edith Espinola, a spokesperson for both - RegularizacionYa, a social movement calling for regularisation of migrants and SEDOAC, an advocacy group supporting migrant domestic workers and carers - Spain’s law on foreigners entering its territory “affects (migrants) and obliges them to take certain types of work in the informal economy and away from the rights that working people or residents in Spain have.”

Nine years and two attempts

Serigne encountered this reality, initially living alone in northern Seville - before his circumstances changed.

“A family took me in and really helped me a lot - giving me food. They gave me money to be able to start selling on the streets” said Serigne. “I began to work and sell bags before having papers, which has been really tough for me.”

Espinola says undocumented migrants often rent homes under the names of Spanish residents. Others less fortunate live in ‘chabolas' or shanties - improvised homes made of plastic and wooden pallets.

According to Espinola, the process to become regularised is tough. Migrants must present different documentation, evidencing that they have completed at least three years of work in the country - and have a contract guaranteeing 40 hours work a week. “Now the majority of contracts in Spain are temporary, meaning they only last 3-6 months and are not valid when it comes to presenting documentation.”

The process of regularisation was arduous for Serigne.

“There was nobody who would give me the necessary contract,” he said.

It took Serigne nine years and two unsuccessful attempts to gain the right to stay in Spain. “Thank God I was able to formalise my status and from there I began to work without issues.”

“Once I got my papers I began to work in the fields,” he said.

After sometime working as a labourer, Serigne began to garner online attention - sharing his experiences as a migrant.

“There was a far-right group which came out in Spain saying many lies against migrants,” said Serigne.

He was angered hearing that people like him in Spain steal jobs, all the while being associated with criminality and sexual offences by a right-wing party.

“I stood up and said no. It’s a lie - everything that they’re saying about us!” he said.

Serigne felt compelled to take a stand against the VOX party, founded in 2013.

“VOX accepts the framework of liberal democracy (the institutions and their rules), but projects a fairly closed exclusive national identity in which certain groups (immigrants, leftists, feminists, etc.) do not fit,” said Pablo Ortiz Barquero, an academic at the Universidad Pablo de Olavide (UPO) in Seville.

“This is the new racism: more elaborate, nuanced, socially acceptable and electorally profitable,” he told TRT World.

Across Europe VOX has drawn comparisons to the French National front, the Italian Northern League and Alternative for Germany.

Like Serigne, 80 percent of Spain’s agricultural workforce are foreign migrants. Many work in areas like Almería, known for its large greenhouses where much of Europe’s fruit and vegetables are grown, and where VOX has reaped good electoral results.