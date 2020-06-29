Germany is investigating some 30,000 suspects as part of a widening probe into a paedophile network in the western Bergisch Gladbach region, authorities have said.

The cybercrime unit in the state of North Rhine-Westphalia is "investigating 30,000 unknown suspects" in the case, the Justice Ministry for Germany's most populous state said in a tweet.

"We want to drag perpetrators and supporters of child abuse out of the anonymity of the internet," the ministry said on Monday.

Those being investigated are suspected of sharing "child and youth pornographic content" including "fictitious and/or real acts of abuse" in anonymous online discussion forums and chat groups, the cybercrime unit ZAC NRW said in a statement.

"I did not expect, not even remotely, the extent of child abuse on the internet," North Rhine-Westphalia's justice minister Peter Beisenbach told reporters.

What the investigation team had uncovered was "deeply disturbing," he said.

"We must recognise that child abuse on the internet is more widespread than we had previously thought."

The abuse investigations began last October with the arrest of a suspected perpetrator in Bergisch Gladbach, near Cologne.

To date, just over 70 suspects have been identified throughout Germany.