Controversial Nobel Prize winner for Literature, Peter Handke, will soon see a statue erected in his honour in the city of Banja Luka in Bosnia and Herzegovina.

Most Bosnian cities have declared Handke a persona non grata over his support for the late Serbian President, Slobodan Milosevic, who died in prison in the Hague just months before the conclusion of his four year trial for war crimes.

The city of Banja Luka, however, is in the Serb-dominated entity of Srpska, where the Nobel Prize winner is not regarded as controversial.

“For Bosnians, this is an insult,” says Dr Hikmet Karcic, a genocide scholar in Sarajevo.

“Serb nationalists and in this case the Banja Luka authorities will endorse anyone who is a supporter of historical revisionism,” added Karcic, speaking to TRT World.

When the playwright and novelist won the prestigious award in 2019, many of his contemporaries described it as a “troubling choice” given the authors “shocking ethical blindness.”

A lack of moral compass had led Handke to make statements about Bosnian Muslims killing themselves in Sarajevo so as to lay the blame at Serbia’s door. With regards to the Srebrenica genocide, in which Serb forces systematically killed more than 8,000 Muslim men and boys, Handke believed both sides were to blame.

In the Serb-dominated region of Srpska, however, a different perspective has evolved, which is out of sync with the widely accepted facts of what unfolded during the Bosnian war of 1992-1995.

“When the Handke affair was occurring, the Banja Luka authorities recommended him to be named honorary citizen. So this is just a natural sequence of events and genocide denial,” says Karcic.

Reactions on social media by Bosnians have made clear that such a statute would be unwelcome.