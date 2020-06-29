The global pandemic has increased the number of displacements, pushing it beyond World War II level. At least 71 million people, as per the UN, were forced to flee their homes last year alone, and in this context, migrants and refugees have been subjected to the worst forms of human rights abuse.

With the outbreak of coronavirus, the dangers they faced turned vicious, while threats to their lives have become more prevalent than ever.

A UN spokesman, Jens Laerke, recently said that fighting in Syria had started to subside, but the issue of large scale displacement and refugee influx continues to remain unresolved.

According to Laerke, around 2.8 million refugees are in need of help and Turkey is proving to be a key player in making sure they are not destitute.

"There has been a reduction in fighting (in Syria), but that has not solved the problem for about 2.8 million people that are there who need our support. To help them, Turkey is a key player," Laerke told Anadolu Agency.

Lauding Turkey for sending 1,800 truckloads of essential supplies to refugees in Idlib last month, Laerke Syrians are facing a grim situation in light of the pandemic.

He also stated that the UN is asking for $3.8 million to help Syria, in terms of shelter, food, and health services.

Turkey’s leading role in helping refugees