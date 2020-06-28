WORLD
Civilians are among dozens of Libya mines victims: UN
"Mines and improvised explosive devices (planted) in or near homes have caused more than 100 victims," the UN mission in Libya has said in a statement.
A member of the demining team of the Libyan National army dismantles a mine in Benghazi, Libya, January 14, 2018. / Reuters
By Ayşe Nur Dok
June 28, 2020

Mines have killed or wounded more than 100 people, including many civilians, south of Libya's capital following deadly combat between rival forces, the UN has said.

"Mines and improvised explosive devices (planted) in or near homes have caused more than 100 victims," including civilians and mine disposal experts, UNSMIL, the UN mission in Libya, said in a statement on Sunday.

It did not give a breakdown of killed or wounded.

The toll was for casualties since early June, it said following a meeting in Rome between interim UN envoy to Libya Stephanie Williams and Government of National Accord head Fayez al Sarraj.

Earlier this month, the Tripoli-based GNA recognised by the UN regained full control of the capital and its suburbs after more than a year of fighting off an offensive by warlord Khalifa Haftar.

Haftar's forces have been accused by the GNA, the UN and Human Rights Watch (HRW) of laying mines in residential southern suburbs of the capital.

HRW said earlier this month that antipersonnel mines discovered in May were "of Soviet and Russian origin."

Oil installations

At the Rome meeting, Williams also expressed concern over reports claiming that "mercenaries of various nationalities" had been deployed in Libyan oil installations.

On Friday, the country's National Oil Corporation said Russian and other foreign mercenaries had entered the key Al Sharara oil field the previous day.

Al Sharara is under the control of forces loyal to Haftar, who is backed by Russia.

Williams said the presence of mercenaries there "threatens" to transform Libya's so-called oil crescent region into a "battlefield."

War in Libya

Plunged into chaos by the 2011 NATO-backed uprising that toppled and killed its longtime leader Muammar Gaddafi, oil-rich Libya has two rival administrations.

READ MORE:Libyans say rebuilding of the country will take months

Haftar's forces, which are also backed by Egypt and the UAE, launched an assault in April 2019 to wrest control of the capital Tripoli from the GNA.

Warlord Haftar's fighters withdrew from the southern outskirts of Tripoli and the entire west of the country earlier this month after a string of battlefield defeats by the Turkish-backed GNA.

READ MORE:Warring Libyan sides mobilise for battle as Turkey slams France

On Saturday, Sarraj also held talks in Rome with Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte during which he stressed that a solution to the Libyan conflict cannot be military, the GNA said.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
