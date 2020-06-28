China has moved a step closer to passing a controversial law targeting dissent in Hong Kong after a top law-making committee discussed the bill, state media has reported.

The Communist Party leadership says the national security law is needed to end political unrest after the city was rocked by months of anti-Beijing protests last year, but critics fear the law would smother the financial hub's treasured freedoms.

Delegates at a meeting of the National People's Congress Standing Committee reviewed the draft of the law at the committee's second meeting of the month on Sunday, the official Xinhua news agency said without giving details of the bill's latest contents.

Sunday's discussion means the committee is expected to vote on and adopt the law – which is being fast-tracked – in the next few days.

China's Parliament endorsed the planned legislation last month, sending the draft to the Standing Committee for discussion and revision.

Xinhua said earlier this month that China will set up a "national security agency" in the semi-autonomous city and that the new law will override any existing Hong Kong laws that may conflict with it.

International critics and opposition politicians in Hong Kong have voiced fears that the law will effectively end the "One Country, Two Systems" arrangement granting the former British colony freedoms unseen on the mainland.

Hong Kongers march in silence

Hundreds of Hong Kongers marched silently through the city's streets in protest against the legislation.

Riot police armed with shields were present as the crowd moved from Jordan to Mong Kok in the Kowloon district, as part of a "silent protest," in which they marched but the usual chanting or slogan shouting was mainly absent.

However, chanting and slogans were shouted towards police and later scuffles broke out in Mong Kok, prompting police to use pepper spray to subdue parts of the crowd.