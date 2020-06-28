Iceland voted Saturday in a presidential election, the second European country to hold polls since coronavirus lockdowns were lifted, with incumbent Gudni Johannesson widely expected to win a second four-year mandate.

Since suffering spectacular bank failures in 2008, the volcanic North Atlantic island of 365,000 inhabitants has recovered some economic and political stability, which has worked in the 52-year-old president's favour.

President Johannesson was an early voter, arriving at his polling station in an Alftanes school, not far from the capital Reykjavik, by bicycle.

"If I get the support of my compatriots, I will continue on the same path," he told AFP.

Johannesson faces a rare challenge at the end of his first term from Gudmundur Franklin Jonsson, a former Wall Street broker close to Icelandic nationalists.

Opinion polls suggest that the rightwing challenger has little chance of winning.

Polling stations for the country's 252,217 voters close at 10:00 pm (2200 GMT).

'Character' key criterion

In this parliamentary republic, the president is largely symbolic, but he or she does have the power to veto legislation or submit it to a referendum.

Several voters told AFP that "character" is a key criterion in choosing a candidate.

"I try to read the character of the person," said Sigurbjörg Hansen, 57. "If the person is honest, that's number one for me."

Voter surveys have since early June have predicted a landslide victory for Johannesson, an independent and former history professor.

The last Gallup poll suggested he had an overwhelming lead of 93.4 percent.

"The (opinion) polls are not elections... But the gap is too big for it to really be bridgeable," University of Iceland history professor Gudmundur Halfdanarson told AFP.

The coronavirus pandemic is not expected to affect voting, as the country has been only mildly infected. It has reported 10 deaths, and currently has around 11 active cases.