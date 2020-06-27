The Hong Kong police department on Saturday has denied permission for an annual march in the former British colony on July 1 to mark the anniversary of the city's 1997 return to China, the organiser and the police said in separate statements.

High-risk assessment

In a notice to the organiser, Civil Human Rights Front (CHRF), the police cited the city's current rules limiting gatherings to no more than 50 people due to the coronavirus pandemic, saying public assemblies and demonstrations are not exempted.

The notice, posted on the front's Facebook page, also cited violent incidents that took place after public assemblies and rallies organised by the group over the past 12 months.

"Upon risk assessment, police considered that the public meetings and procession are high-risk activities," the local police department said in a separate post on the department's Facebook page.

New legislation

The move comes ahead of a three-day meeting from Sunday of China's parliament, which is expected to enact new national security legislation on the eve of the 23rd anniversary of Hong Kong's return to Chinese rule.

China says the national security law, which has alarmed foreign governments and activists will target only a small group of troublemakers and people who abide by the legislation have no reason to worry.

The critics fear that this new legislation would smother the financial hub's treasured freedoms.

Annual march

It is the first time the annual march has been banned since the CHRF began them in 2003 when half a million people came out to protest against the local government's attempt to introduce a national security law.