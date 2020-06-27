TÜRKİYE
Natural rock in Turkey that looks like Trump pulls in the crowds
Locals have been given an economic boost in the Bukdegirmeni neighbourhood thanks to tourists flooding the region to get in a selfie of the ancient rock.
June 27, 2020

A large mountainous rock with an uncanny resemblance to the silhouette of US President Donald Trump is drawing in crowds of tourists to its location in southern Turkey's Mersin.

Locals have been given an economic boost in the Bukdegirmeni neighbourhood thanks to tourists flooding the region to get in a selfie of the ancient rock.

“It only got famous after more people started recognising Trump,” Mustafa Kaya, headman of the Bukdegirmeni neighborhood told Ihlas News Agency (IHA).

Images of the rock took social media by storm and had overnight put the town of Silifke on the tourist map.

The outline of the structure, when photographed from the side, closely resembles a silhouette of Trump's face.

