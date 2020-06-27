WORLD
US gives $21M to YPG-led SDF to help it dodge sanctions from Caesar Act
The financial aid came a day after the US announced a "sustained sanctions" campaign against the Syrian regime and its allies.
A bank employee counts US dollar notes in this file photo from May 16, 2016. / Reuters Archive
By Ioanna Sakoufaki
June 27, 2020

The US has provided $21 million financial aid to YPG/PKK-led SDF to alleviate impacts of Caesar Act, sources told Anadolu Agency.

The aid came a day after the US announced a "sustained sanctions" campaign against the Syrian regime and its allies.

Washington imposed sanctions June 17 on Bashar Al Assad, his wife and his inner circle for alleged involvement in war crimes, as part of the Caesar Syria Civilian Protection Act.

President Donald Trump signed the Caesar Syria Civilian Protection Act in December.

The sources, who spoke on the condition of anonymity, said the terror group used the aid to increase members’ salaries in the occupied regions by 150 percent.

The aid was not a one-time payment and US officials reportedly pledged similar support in the event the group needs more help, according to sources.

Anadolu Agency contacted US-led coalition's spokesman Colonel Myles Caggins about the reported aid but he referred the question to the State Department.

Caggins said the coalition recently provided $1.2 million for Covid-19 prevention and medical supplies to the SDF, which is largely manned by YPG/PKK terrorists.

A State Department spokesperson said the agency did not provide any financial aid to the SDF.

The PKK is a designated terrorist organisation in Turkey and the US, but Washington has refrained from similarly labelling its Syrian cousin as it continues to rely heavily on the YPG as its primary partner in northeastern Syria despite Ankara's objections.

US support for the YPG, the PKK’s Syrian offshoot, has been a major strain on US-Turkish relations.

In its more than 30-year armed campaign against Turkey, the PKK has been responsible for the deaths of 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants.

READ MORE: The Caesar Act and what awaits Syria

SOURCE:AA
By Umer Bin Ajmal